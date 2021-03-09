We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This crop nutrition company with a focus on potash and phosphate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.8% over the last 60 days.
The Mosaic Company Price and Consensus
The Mosaic Company price-consensus-chart | The Mosaic Company Quote
Performance Food Group Company (PFGC - Free Report) : This marketer and distributor of food and food-related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus
Performance Food Group Company price-consensus-chart | Performance Food Group Company Quote
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that offers acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Triton International Limited Price and Consensus
Triton International Limited price-consensus-chart | Triton International Limited Quote
Markel Corporation (MKL - Free Report) : This company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products and programs to a variety of niche markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Markel Corporation Price and Consensus
Markel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Markel Corporation Quote
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This producer and seller of passenger cars, trucks, buses, boats, airplanes and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>