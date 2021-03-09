Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This crop nutrition company with a focus on potash and phosphate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.8% over the last 60 days.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC - Free Report) : This marketer and distributor of food and food-related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that offers acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Markel Corporation (MKL - Free Report) : This company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products and programs to a variety of niche markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This producer and seller of passenger cars, trucks, buses, boats, airplanes and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

