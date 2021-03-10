We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.12%, compared with the industry average of 3.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP: This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) : This financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Bancorporation Price and Consensus
Cadence Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Cadence Bancorporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
Cadence Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cadence Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cadence Bancorporation Quote
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>