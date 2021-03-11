We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.
CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 44.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.4% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>