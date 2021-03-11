We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) : This provides terminal networks of refined petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.30%, compared with the industry average of 8.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.75%.
BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.54%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.25%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.
