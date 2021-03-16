Back to top

Bear of the Day: Molson Coors (TAP)

Read MoreHide Full Article

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) , previously known as Molson Coors Brewing Company, is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products. It has an impressive and diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands like Blue Moon, Miller, Coors, Leinenkugel’s, Carling, among many others.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Shares of TAP slipped 5% after the company released its fourth quarter earnings results back in February; EPS, revenue, and EBITDA all missed the Street consensus.

Non-GAAP earnings fell to a loss of 40 cents per share.

Revenue fell 7.7% during Q4, mostly driven by financial volume declines, especially the steep 26.4% decrease of financial volumes in Europe. This was due to an unfavorable channel mix and on-premise restrictions in the U.K.

But, net sales in the U.S., which is Molson Coors’ largest market, increased 1.9%, which partially offset disappointing Europe and Canada results.

Bottom Line

TAP is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Six analysts have cut their full year earnings outlook over the past 60 days, and the consensus estimate has fallen 40 cents to $4.29 per share; earnings are expected to see a slight year-over-year decline for fiscal 2021, but TAP’s bottom line should be poised for a rebound in 2022.

Shares are up about 13.5% in the past one-year period compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 43.6%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

 

Looking ahead, Molson anticipates net sales revenue growth in the mid-single digits, with flat adjusted EBITDA growth.

Despite the hurdles the beverage giant faced last year, management is confident going forward. CEO Gavin Hattersley commented that Molson’s revitalization is working, setting the stage “to build our emerging growth division into a $1 billion revenue business by 2023.”

Investors who are interested in adding a beverage and alcohol stock to their portfolio could consider London-based Diageo Plc. (DEO - Free Report) . DEO is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, with expected earnings growth of 11.8% for the current fiscal year.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

-Smartest stock for 5G telecom
-Safest investment in 5G hardware
-Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>

Diageo plc (DEO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples