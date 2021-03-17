Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Brink's Company (BCO - Free Report) : This provider of secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinks Company The Price and Consensus

Brinks Company The Price and Consensus

Brinks Company The price-consensus-chart | Brinks Company The Quote

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX - Free Report) : This provider of performance improvement and learning solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

GP Strategies Corporation Price and Consensus

GP Strategies Corporation Price and Consensus

GP Strategies Corporation price-consensus-chart | GP Strategies Corporation Quote

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF - Free Report) : This provider of community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Mvb Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) - free report >>

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) - free report >>

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - free report >>

Brinks Company The (BCO) - free report >>

Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary finance industrial-products