Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.86%, compared with the industry average of 3.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus
Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.
Camden National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Camden National Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This company that operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
LCNB Corp. Price and Consensus
LCNB Corp. price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.
LCNB Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
LCNB Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corp. Quote
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.
Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote
