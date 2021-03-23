Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF - Free Report) : This provides banking and mortgage products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

MVB Financial’s shares gained nearly 26% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC - Free Report) : This provider of a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Reliant Bancorp’s shares gained 34.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN - Free Report) : This value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Citi Trends’ shares gained 25.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processor of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Ternium’s shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

