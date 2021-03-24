Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the natural resources business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This solar module producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

