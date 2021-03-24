We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the natural resources business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This solar module producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus
Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Pretium Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pretium Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pretium Resources, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>