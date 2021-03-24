We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Triton International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 45.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.39, compared with 45.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC - Free Report) : This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.9% over the last 60 days.
Santander Consumer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
