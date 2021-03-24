Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

BHP Group price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.84%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.41%.

 

BHP Group dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Quote

 

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Chemung Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.53%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

 

Chemung Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chemung Financial Corporation Quote

 

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Shore Bancshares Inc price-consensus-chart | Shore Bancshares Inc Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.

 

Shore Bancshares Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Shore Bancshares Inc Quote

 

LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

LCNB Corp. price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corp. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.24%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

 

LCNB Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

