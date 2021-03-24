Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

