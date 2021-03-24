In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
