New Strong Buy Stocks for March 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (LMST - Free Report) : This company bank holding company for Limestone Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC - Free Report) : This holding company for Flagstar Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Lakeland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC - Free Report) : This technology-driven consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

