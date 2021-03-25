We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM - Free Report) is a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products. Incorporated in 1973, the company has five brands, each of which are operating segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen, and Other (includes Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham).
Q4 Earnings Recap
Investors cheered Williams-Sonoma’s fourth quarter report, sending shares up 18% the day after the release.
Comparable brand revenue growth surged nearly 26% year-over-year thanks to strength across all of its brands. Namesake Williams-Sonoma saw 26.2% sales growth, Pottery Barn up 25.7%, and West Elm jumped 25.2%.
Online revenue was up almost 48%, with e-commerce penetration making up 70% of revenues.
Adjusted earnings came in at $3.95 per share, easily beating analyst expectations and growing 85% from the prior year.
It wasn’t just these stellar Q4 results. Investors were also rightly excited by WSM’s announcement that it would be increasing its dividend by 11%, as well as a $1 billion stock buyback plan. Shares currently yield about 1.2% on an annual basis.
WSM Breaks Out
In the past six months, shares of WSM have jumped almost 90% compared to the S&P 500’s 20.8% increase. Earnings estimates have been rising too, and WSM is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
For fiscal 2021, nine analysts have revised their bottom-line estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up $1.78 to $9.37 per share. Earnings are expected to grow over 3.7% compared to the prior year period. Fiscal 2022 looks strong too, and earnings should see positive year-over-year growth as well.
Looking ahead, management forecasts year-over-year revenue growth of mid- to high single digits as well as operating margin expansion; these are both in-line with the company’s long-term goals.
Additionally, WSM received a parade of price target increases post-earnings, and brokerage firm William O’Neil initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. This demonstrates confidence that analysts have even as the retailer begins to face tough year-over-year comparisons.
If you’re an investor searching for a retail stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep WSM on your shortlist.
