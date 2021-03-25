We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Freshpet (FRPT)
Freshpet Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) is a pet food company that manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meat-based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables like carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables; and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names, and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Q4 Earnings Recap
Shares of FRPT fell after the company reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results back in February.
Net sales grew 28.5% year-over-year for Q4, reflecting a slight slowdown in growth compared to the prior year period. But net sales for 2020 matched Street expectations, up 30% year-over-year.
Additionally, FRPT announced intentions to raise $300 million by selling common stock, which added pressure to the stock that day.
Freshpet more than doubled from last March’s lows, so this earnings-related pullback, as well as the last few week’s volatility, has probably been healthy for the stock.
Bottom Line
FRPT is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Seven analysts have cut their full year earnings outlook over the past 60 days, and the consensus estimate has fallen 18 cents to $0.39 per share; earnings are expected to grow considerably year-over-year, but it looks like bottom-line growth will slow down next fiscal year.
Shares are up about 38% in the past six-month period compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 20.8%.
Even though investors and analysts were disappointed by Freshpet’s Q4 report, the company remains confident about its outlook. Management now believes Freshpet products will be in 11 million homes by 2025, up from 8 million.
FRPT may continue to experience severe ups and downs as bond yields rise, so investors who are interested in adding a pet food stock to their portfolio could also consider consumer staples giant General Mills (GIS - Free Report) ; the company purchased the popular pet food company Blue Buffalo in 2018. GIS is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank right now.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>