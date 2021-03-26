We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This company that owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 98.7% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.58, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) : This truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.6% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.46, compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
