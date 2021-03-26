Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This company that owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 98.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.58, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) : This truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.6% over the last 60 days.

 

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.46, compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

