Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.27%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.

 

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This company that focuses on developing petroleum resource basins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

 

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

 

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

 

