Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.27%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.
Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This company that focuses on developing petroleum resource basins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.
Suncor Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Suncor Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus
Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.7% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Yield (TTM)
ConocoPhillips dividend-yield-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
