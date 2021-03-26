We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) : This independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
AAR Corp. Price and Consensus
AAR Corp. price-consensus-chart | AAR Corp. Quote
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO - Free Report) : This mining metallurgical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Southern Copper Corporation Price and Consensus
Southern Copper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Southern Copper Corporation Quote
Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
Newtek Business Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Newtek Business Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Newtek Business Services Corp. Quote
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Professional Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Professional Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Professional Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Professional Holding Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
