In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - free report >>
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - free report >>
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Where Does the 10-yr Rate Go from Here?
The U.S. Economy’s health is steadily recovering. There are signs across various industries of revitalized demand by consumers. Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank is here to elaborate now.
1. You say inflation risk is much ado about nothing. How so?
2. In your latest Economic Outlook, you bring up the velocity of money entering our economy has dramatically decreased due to a potential savings glut by consumers during this pandemic lockdown. As things open up more and consumer spending accelerates, do you expect inflation will spike up?
3. When are you seeing the Post Covid Era beginning and are traders already pricing that in?
4. What are you looking at for GDP growth this year?
5. The U.S. Treasury yield curve has been rising. Yet, you say what the Fed and U.S. bond markets are reflecting is not necessarily going on outside the USA. Why the divergence?
6. Why is this worth noting?
7. How is this affecting global economic growth?
8. Here are a few Strong Buy stocks you’re keeping an eye on… Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) , Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) and Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) .
That’s the latest on the global economy fromour Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.