Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
