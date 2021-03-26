Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

 

Newtek Business Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Newtek Business Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Newtek Business Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Newtek Business Services Corp. Quote

 

Newtek Business Services’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Newtek Business Services Corp. Price

Newtek Business Services Corp. Price

Newtek Business Services Corp. price | Newtek Business Services Corp. Quote

 

First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

 

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

 

First Community Corp’s shares gained 16.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

First Community Corporation Price

First Community Corporation Price

First Community Corporation price | First Community Corporation Quote

 

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) : This digital asset technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Marathon Digital’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) : This steel producer and metal recycler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

 

Steel Dynamics shares gained nearly 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) - free report >>

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) - free report >>

First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance