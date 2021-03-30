We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aegion Corporation (AEGN - Free Report) : This company that provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This single-family attached and detached homes builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
The Brink's Company (BCO - Free Report) : This company that provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
