New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aegion Corporation (AEGN - Free Report) : This company that provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This single-family attached and detached homes builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

The Brink's Company (BCO - Free Report) : This company that provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

