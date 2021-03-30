In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Cabot Corporation (CBT) - free report >>
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus
Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.
Cabot Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cabot Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cabot Corporation Quote
Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) : This company that provides various retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bank OZK Price and Consensus
Bank OZK price-consensus-chart | Bank OZK Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.58%.
Bank OZK Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bank OZK dividend-yield-ttm | Bank OZK Quote
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.52%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
