Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) : This company that provides various retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.58%.

 

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.52%.

 

