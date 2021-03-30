Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

RH (RH - Free Report) : This retailer in the home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

RH’s shares gained 14.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corp’s shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Nucor Corp’s shares gained 29% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 32% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

