New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This provider of commercial, business, and retail banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
