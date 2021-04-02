We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Brink's Company (BCO - Free Report) : This provider of secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers within the building products industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This holding company for Orrstown Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
