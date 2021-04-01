In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 31st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.
United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.52%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Midwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.38%.
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Quote
