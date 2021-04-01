Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

 

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

 

Movado Group’s shares gained 18.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Movado Group Inc. Price

Movado Group Inc. Price

Movado Group Inc. price | Movado Group Inc. Quote

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE - Free Report) : This holding company for HarborOne Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

HarborOne Bancorp’s shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. price | HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Investar Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Investar Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Investar Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Investar Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Investar Holding Corporation Quote

 

Investar Holding’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Investar Holding Corporation Price

Investar Holding Corporation Price

Investar Holding Corporation price | Investar Holding Corporation Quote

 

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for EagleBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Eagle Bancorp’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

  • Smartest stock for 5G telecom
  • Safest investment in 5G hardware
  • Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) - free report >>

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) - free report >>

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) - free report >>

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) - free report >>

Published in

retail