In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) - free report >>
Movado Group Inc. (MOV) - free report >>
Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) - free report >>
Movado Group Inc. (MOV) - free report >>
Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote
Movado Group’s shares gained 18.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Movado Group Inc. Price
Movado Group Inc. price | Movado Group Inc. Quote
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE - Free Report) : This holding company for HarborOne Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Quote
HarborOne Bancorp’s shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. price | HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Investar Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Investar Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Investar Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Investar Holding Corporation Quote
Investar Holding’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Investar Holding Corporation Price
Investar Holding Corporation price | Investar Holding Corporation Quote
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for EagleBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Eagle Bancorp’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move
With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.
Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .
Download now. Today the report is FREE >>