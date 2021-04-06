We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This provider of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This provider of specialized workforce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus
TrueBlue, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp Price and Consensus
Ameris Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Ameris Bancorp Quote
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) : This national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
