Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corp.’s shares gained 30.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
OFG Bancorp’s shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX - Free Report) : This company that provides components for the fenestration industry carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Quanex Building Products’ shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Great Southern Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Great Southern Bancorp’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
