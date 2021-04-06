We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.09%.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This holding company for Brookline Savings Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) : This regional bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Bancorporation Price and Consensus
Cadence Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Cadence Bancorporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
Cadence Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cadence Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cadence Bancorporation Quote
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Price and Consensus
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.40%.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>