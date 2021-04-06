Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.09%.

 

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This holding company for Brookline Savings Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

 

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) : This regional bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

 

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.40%.

 

