Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:
RH (RH - Free Report) : This luxury brand in the home furnishings marketplace has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
RH’s shares gained 32.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC - Free Report) : This commercial bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Reliant Bancorp’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreation vehicles, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries’ shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp’s shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
