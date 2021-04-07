Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Daimler AG (DDAIF - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

