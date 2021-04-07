We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Daimler AG (DDAIF - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
