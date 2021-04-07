We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:
Chevron Corporation CVX: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 50% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.88%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.
Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote
Heritage Financial Corporation HFWA: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Heritage Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.55%.
Heritage Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Heritage Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote
Atlas Corp. (ATCO - Free Report) : This asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus
Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.42%.
Atlas Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Atlas Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote
ConocoPhillips COP: This global exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.7% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.18%, compared with the industry average of 1.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.62%.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Yield (TTM)
ConocoPhillips dividend-yield-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>