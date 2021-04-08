Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) : This producer and seller of fertilizers and related industrial and feed products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CapStar Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

