Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that offers acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Triton International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77, compared with 44.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 44.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.05, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This company that through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 98.7% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.94, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
