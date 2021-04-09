We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services firm that provides advisory services, capital markets services as well as valuation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR - Free Report) : This provider of oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
NATIONAL ENERGY Price and Consensus
NATIONAL ENERGY price-consensus-chart | NATIONAL ENERGY Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Kforce Inc. (KFRC - Free Report) : This full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
