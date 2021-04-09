Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This company that operates sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

