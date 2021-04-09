Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.60, compared with 28.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

 

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 34.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Washington Prime GroupInc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT that owns, manages, acquires and develops retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.55, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

