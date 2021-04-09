We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.60, compared with 28.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 34.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime GroupInc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT that owns, manages, acquires and develops retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.55, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
