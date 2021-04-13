We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.67%, compared with the industry average of 8.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.42%.
Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM - Free Report) : This company that owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.23%.
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) : This quick-service restaurant operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.72%.
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This metals manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.12%.
