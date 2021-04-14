Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL - Free Report) : This independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH - Free Report) : This diversified financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU - Free Report) : This provider of online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) : This provider of facility solutions throughout the United States and various international locations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer, recycler and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

