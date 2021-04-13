We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This company that designs and manufactures electronic products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
SMART Global’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Canon’s shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
