Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:
Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Conn's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Conn's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conn's, Inc. Quote
Conn's’ shares gained 27% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Conn's, Inc. Price
Conn's, Inc. price | Conn's, Inc. Quote
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG - Free Report) : This diversified wood products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Quote
West Fraser Timber’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Price
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. price | West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Quote
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus
Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote
Nucor Corp.’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nucor Corporation Price
Nucor Corporation price | Nucor Corporation Quote
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
Central Garden & Pet’s shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Central Garden & Pet Company Price
Central Garden & Pet Company price | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
