Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD - Free Report) : This Canadian chartered bank that offers a wide range of business and consumer services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

 

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Price and Consensus

Toronto Dominion Bank The Price and Consensus

The Toronto-Dominion Bank price-consensus-chart | The Toronto-Dominion Bank Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.74%, compared with the industry average of 1.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank dividend-yield-ttm | The Toronto-Dominion Bank Quote

 

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This company that offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

 

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 1.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.71%.

 

First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Hawaiian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

 

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexanders, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.30%, compared with the industry average of 3.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.08%.

 

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexanders, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD) - free report >>

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) - free report >>

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>

Alexanders, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Published in

finance