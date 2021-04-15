We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD - Free Report) : This Canadian chartered bank that offers a wide range of business and consumer services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Price and Consensus
The Toronto-Dominion Bank price-consensus-chart | The Toronto-Dominion Bank Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.74%, compared with the industry average of 1.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank dividend-yield-ttm | The Toronto-Dominion Bank Quote
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This company that offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 1.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.71%.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Hawaiian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.30%, compared with the industry average of 3.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.08%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>