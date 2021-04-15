In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) : This company that builds and operates electronic marketplaces has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price and Consensus
Tradeweb Markets Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote
Tradeweb Markets’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price
Tradeweb Markets Inc. price | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) : This digital asset technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote
Marathon Digital’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel designer and manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote
Rocky Brands’ shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Price
Rocky Brands, Inc. price | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote
