New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) : This designer, producer and seller of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, special vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB - Free Report) : This lifestyle apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of toys and consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This regional property-casualty insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS - Free Report) : This owner and operator of an insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
