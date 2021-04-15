Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

 

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group’s shares gained 23.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Movado Group Inc. Price

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corp.’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation Price

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) : This company that designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Levi Strauss & Co. Price and Consensus

Levi Strauss’ shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Levi Strauss & Co. Price

Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) : This technology company that is engaged in the production of specialty materials and chemical products which are used in industries and consumer applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus

Celanese Corp.’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Celanese Corporation Price

