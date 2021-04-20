In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:
Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Conn's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Conn's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conn's, Inc. Quote
Conn's’ shares gained 31% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Conn's, Inc. Price
Conn's, Inc. price | Conn's, Inc. Quote
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ shares gained 25.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. price | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This company that provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote
Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 19.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) : This operator of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets and equities asset classes carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price and Consensus
Tradeweb Markets Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote
Tradeweb Markets’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price
Tradeweb Markets Inc. price | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote
