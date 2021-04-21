We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO - Free Report) : This company that is a world leader in branded office products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.8% over the last 60 days.
ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) : This company that operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Newmark Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61, compared with 48.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This company that provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.4% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
