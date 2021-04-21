Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Mercer International Inc. (MERC - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of northern bleached softwood kraft pulp has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.06%.

 

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.98%.

 

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.

 

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This company that engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.20%, compared with the industry average of 0.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.47%.

 

